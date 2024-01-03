HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny skies today with some scattered morning showers

Wednesday's forecast
Wednesday's forecast
By Billy V
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 5:34 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today will find continued dry conditions with sunshine and a few interior clouds developing along afternoon sea breeze boundaries.

Dry and stable weather will continue through Thursday, with light showers favoring the windward sides of the islands.

Moderate to locally breezy trades will prevail over the eastern islands, while lighter east-southeast winds are expected over the western end of the state.

Aside from the return to trade winds, little change is expected through mid-week in favor of continued drier- than-normal conditions. An upper level low moving down the chain Friday and Saturday could increase shower coverage and intensity.

A cold front moving through the islands Sunday night through early next week could bring the chance for some heavy rainfall.

SURF: Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will steadily decline today before trending back up to advisory levels late tonight into Thursday as a fresh, long-period northwest swell arrives.

Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated due to a combination of the southeasterly winds locally and the upstream trade wind belt expanding with fresh to strong breezes.

Background long period south swells will keep surf from going completely flat.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now; and on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

