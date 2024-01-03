HI Now Daily
Driver in crash that killed young child, mom pleads not guilty

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:33 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man accused of plowing into a parked car in Nanakuli, killing a mother and child pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Joseph Peters-Holokahi is in custody on multiple counts, including manslaughter.

Police say the 29-year-old was speeding and driving under the influence last February when he slammed into a car parked in front of Kelsey Palisbo’s home.

She and her 7-year-old daughter, Leah Hanakahi, were killed, and her 17-year-old daughter was critically hurt.

A judge confirmed his bail at $750,000 and scheduled his trial for March.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

