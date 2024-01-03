Community divided on where to put Lahaina fire debris

WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui residents are divided on where to put the Lahaina wildfire debris.

County council members held a meeting on Tuesday to get input from the public.

The meeting went over the temporary debris disposal site, the final debris disposal site, the differences between the two, how the debris will be transported, and other things.

“It’s obvious and it’s evident there’s still lots of questions regarding the debris storage process,” said Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen. “The last thing we want to do is to divide, or further divide, our community.”

It was standing room only in the council chambers on Tuesday as councilmembers heard from more than 100 testifiers.

“My family is from Olowalu and my lineage is very deep in Olowalu. I’m very saddened with this decision that’s being made to relocate the debris and ash,” said Olowalu resident Thelma Kaahui.

Construction has already begun in Olowalu for a temporary storage site for Lahaina fire debris.

A permanent location has not been chosen yet.

However, many fear the temporary site will inevitably turn into a permanent one.

They are concerned about cultural landmarks in the area, the health and safety of the environment and the people who live in Olowalu.

Others said they do not want to contaminate other areas of the island.

“There are plenty spaces in Lahaina. Keep it in Lahaina please,” said Lahaina resident Ua Aloha Maji. “Don’t bring it to another moku.”

However, county officials said the debris they plan to bring to Olowalu is not considered hazardous.

“It’s important to note that hazardous materials have been separately removed by the EPA as part of the phase one operation which has been completed. The containment site in discussion today does not involve phase one operations and focuses on phase two operations. Phase two deals with ash and debris that is not considered hazardous waste,” said Robert Schmidt, Deputy Director for the county’s Department Environmental Management.

The Army Corps of Engineers is working to clear approximately 400,000 cubic yards of ash and debris from Lahaina as quickly as possible so Lahaina residents can begin the rebuilding process.

They hope to start this month. It is projected to take at least 12 months.

“These guys aren’t rushing because they want to rush to do a bad job. It’s because there are children and families who are moving away from Maui every day because they can’t stay here. Think about that please,” said Hannah Bernard, Hawaii Wildlife Fund Executive Director.

“We look at this part of the effort as an honor and an obligation to protect your resources however we can,” said Mark Wingate, Disaster Program Manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

There will be another meeting about another possible solution next Wednesday January 10th.

The council will make a final vote next Friday, January 12th.

