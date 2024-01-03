HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Best Buy is done selling DVDs and Blu-ray discs

Shown is a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.
Shown is a Best Buy location in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021.(Matt Rourke | AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 9:24 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Best Buy is stopping all sales of DVDs and Blu-rays.

According to a report last fall from Variety, Best Buy said it would begin phasing out sales of DVDs and Blu-ray discs both in store and online starting in 2024.

The retailer pledged to continue to sell physical disks through the 2023 holiday season before discontinuing sales in the new year, Variety reported.

Best Buy’s decision to stop selling DVDs and Blu-rays leaves Walmart, Target, and Amazon as the biggest retailers to still sell physical discs.

Best Buy will continue to sell video games.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An intense, islandwide manhunt for an armed suspect ended Monday afternoon with a police...
2 officers shot, suspect dead after hours-long manhunt ends in firefight
Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda at exactly 12 a.m. on January 1, 2024.
Hawaii’s first baby of 2024 born on Oahu ... at the stroke of midnight
Big Island police report a two-vehicle crash in Kailua-Kona Friday killed a man.
Gruesome discovery on Hawaii Island property triggers murder-suicide probe
Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire in Ewa Beach Sunday morning, the Honolulu...
Faulty car battery blamed as cause of 3-story townhome fire in Ewa Beach
Sidney Tofakitau was fatally shot on University Avenue
‘They forgot their mission’: Fatal chase violated HPD pursuit rules, former deputy chief says

Latest News

Expert advice for young adults to protect themselves from scams
Colorado police detained an alleged burglar after they caught him trying to catch an Uber away...
Burglar busted while trying to use Uber as getaway vehicle, police say
An Iranian girl holds up a portrait of the late Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who...
Iran says at least 103 were killed in blasts at a ceremony honoring slain general
Mass email threat triggers evacuation of multiple state capitols, including Hawaii
Neo was finally adopted after being abused and then spending nearly 400 days in an animal...
After severe abuse and then nearly 500 days in a shelter, a dog finally found his forever home