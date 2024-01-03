HI Now Daily
Authorities responding to reported bomb threat at State Capitol

By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 8:10 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are responding to a reported bomb threat at the State Capitol Wednesday morning, the Department of Law Enforcement said.

Officials said an email threat was received at about 6:20 a.m. and other state capitols around the country allegedly received the same email.

The building has been evacuated as the investigation is ongoing.

At last check, a canine unit was sweeping the building.

We’ve reached out to authorities for more information and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

