3 suspects plead not guilty in connection with murder of Mililani driver
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:03 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people charged in connection with the robbery and shooting death of a man in Mililani all pleaded not guilty Tuesday.
Michael Caspino allegedly fired the shot that killed “Barrabas Dietrich” on December 14th as he sat in a vehicle on Kamehameha Highway.
Tuesday, a judge rejected a request to lower Caspino’s $1 million bail.
Last week, Sabrecia Hao was indicted for second-degree murder, robbery, and other charges in connection to Barabbas Dietrich’s death.
Her bail was set at $1 million, and authorities say she’s in custody on an unrelated charge.
Michael Caspino and Clinton Kaaialii were previously charged in Dietrich’s death.
