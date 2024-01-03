HI Now Daily
3 suspects plead not guilty in connection with murder of Mililani driver

In a major development Tuesday, an Oahu grand jury has indicted a third suspect in the fatal shooting of a driver in Mililani last week — the victim’s passenger
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 7:03 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three people charged in connection with the robbery and shooting death of a man in Mililani all pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

Michael Caspino allegedly fired the shot that killed “Barrabas Dietrich” on December 14th as he sat in a vehicle on Kamehameha Highway.

Tuesday, a judge rejected a request to lower Caspino’s $1 million bail.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Last week, Sabrecia Hao was indicted for second-degree murder, robbery, and other charges in connection to Barabbas Dietrich’s death.

Her bail was set at $1 million, and authorities say she’s in custody on an unrelated charge.

Michael Caspino and Clinton Kaaialii were previously charged in Dietrich’s death.

