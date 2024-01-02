UH president involved in car crash on New Year’s Day

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - University of Hawaii president David Lassner was involved in a car accident that resulted in his car being flipped onto its side early Monday morning, the university said.

University officials said the incident happened around 1 a.m. in the Kapahulu area.

They say Lassner was traveling down a narrow street when he veered right to avoid traffic, resulting in a minor collision with a parked car that flipped his car onto its side.

They say there were no injuries.

The university said, “Lassner spoke to police and was examined by paramedics at the scene. He was coordinated and coherent and was not given a breathalyzer test.”

This story may be updated

