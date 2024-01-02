HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Thousands of pounds of ground beef recalled over E. coli risk

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine...
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine testing.(USDA)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:14 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Shoppers may want to check their refrigerators.

Thousands of pounds of raw ground beef products have been recalled due to a risk of E. coli.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, nearly 7,000 pounds of ground beef products were produced by Valley Meats on Dec. 22, 2023.

The packaging has the establishment number “EST. 5712″ printed on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s marks of inspection.

The affected products were shipped to Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Michigan.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the E. coli contamination was discovered via routine testing.

The agency says they have not received any reports of illness, but they do believe the products are still in freezers and refrigerators.

Consumers are being urged to either throw away the product or return it to the store.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An intense, islandwide manhunt for an armed suspect ended Monday afternoon with a police...
2 officers shot, suspect dead after hours-long manhunt ends in firefight
A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 55 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
Revelers rang in 2024 with a night sky full of illegal aerial fireworks. This came despite...
Illegal fireworks light up Oahu’s sky on New Year’s, keeping first responders busy
Fireworks disposed of improperly lead to several New Year’s Eve rubbish fires on Maui
Improperly disposed of fireworks lead to several New Year’s Eve rubbish fires on Maui
New Year's Tradition's in Hawai'i
From sashimi to retail therapy, there are many ways islanders ring in the New Year

Latest News

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 6 p.m. news broadcast from...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Happy New Year
FILE - Harvard President Claudine Gay speaks during a hearing of the House Committee on...
Harvard president Claudine Gay resigns amid plagiarism claims, backlash from antisemitism testimony
A woman is suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging.
Woman suing Hershey for $5 million over ‘misleading’ candy packaging
Police tape blocks the damage to large windows at the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan....
Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building; intrusion unrelated to Trump case, police say