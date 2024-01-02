From sashimi to retail therapy, there are many ways islanders ring in the New Year

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - 2024 started off with a bang with the traditional fireworks show over Waikiki. There are many reasons why so many cultures make it a point to ring in the new year with such loud noises, but the primary reason? To chase away evil spirits.

Another tradition, and certainly not as loud, helped many individuals put their “best foot forward” first thing this morning at the Ka’iwi State Scenic Shoreline for Hawai’is observance of the national First Day Hike.

“This one is one of the largest ones in the nation, maybe because the weather is nice compared to hiking like in South Dakota this morning,” said Curt Cottrell, Director of State Park.

As dawn breaks, the morning was greeted with the blowing of a conch shell followed by a sunrise prayer in O’lelo Hawai’i. Then, to wrap up the morning greeting, drumming courtesy of the Taiko Center of the Pacific,

Retail therapy is also a New Year’s tradition here in Hawaii, and an example of this is found at the ABC Stores, where you will find Fukubukuro bags.

“Fukubukuro, lucky bag means if you purchase this one, you will get the luck, you will get the happiness,” said Noriko Mishima with ABC Stores. There’s also a bit of mystery with this purchase because you won’t know exactly what is in the bag.

One thing is for sure: you will get a great discount on quality items. The Fukubukuro bags, valued at $165, will sell for $55. It will only be available at ABC on Jan. 1 and 2nd.

Of course, we can’t forget traditional New Year’s cuisine to welcome 2024, from pounding mochi to a delectable sashimi tray. Another dish that many Japanese or Nihonjin eat is Ozoni, which is made up of a clear warm broth, fish cake, mochi or rice cake, and vegetables.

“People eat ozoni for good luck for the new year; it’s more of like a Thanksgiving, thanks for a good harvest, thanks for a healthy family,” said Yasushi Takanashi with Robata Jinya Hawaii restaurant.

Ozoni will be served on New Year’s Day at Robata Jinya Hawaii in Kakaako, as well as in many homes throughout the state on this first day of 2024.

“Robata Jinya Hawaii, ozoni katchi kara, dozo irashaimasu,” said Takanashi, which translates to Come and enjoy your ozoni and Happy New Year!

Good advice and an excellent way to start 2024.

