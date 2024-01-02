Meet Hawaii’s first baby of 2024 born in Oahu... exactly at midnight

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The New Year began with a cute new addition for several Hawaii families!

Parents Cinnamon Gabaylo and Keanuhea Sofa-Calarruda welcomed their first baby boy Jedidiah Punahele Sofa-Calarruda exactly at midnight at the Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children.

The Nanakuli High graduates — who are also high school sweethearts — said their son arrived earlier than anticipated.

“Our boy arrived early, he was due almost two weeks from today,” said Keanuhea, Jedidiah’s father. “The meaning of his name, Jedidiah, is beloved of the Lord or friend of God.”

Jedidiah weighed 6 pounds and 5.7 ounces and measured at 19.5 inches long.

Twenty-two minutes later on Hawaii Island, Queen’s North Community Hospital welcomed its first baby.

Kahilikaimana Lindsey-Lorenzo was born to Teighen Lindsey and Micah Lorenzo of Waimea. He weighed 7 pounds and 12 ounces.

And at Hilo Medical Center Jack Lipp was born at 4:50 a.m. to proud parents Mary Ott and Gavan Lipp of Mountain View. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and measured 20 inches.

“I was really hoping for the New Year baby,” said Mary. “He kept on turning like a huli huli chicken that caused a lot of back pain.”

The first-time parents expressed their gratitude to Dr. Celeste Adrian and the staff who helped them bring their baby boy into the world.

Jack Lipp, born at 4:50 am to proud parents Mary Ott and Gavan Lipp of Mt. View. (Hilo Medical Center)

