HFD investigating cause of fire that broke out from 3-story building in Manoa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished a two-alarm blaze in a residential building in Manoa on Monday night.

According to HFD, crews were called to the three-story building near Paty Drive and Anoai Place at around 8:30 p.m.

The fire was under control in about 10 minutes and did not spread to any neighboring homes.

It’s not believed that anyone was inside at the time.

No injuries were reported.

The cause and damage estimates are under investigation.

