HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert Forecast: Stronger trade winds on the way

First Alert Forecast: Stronger trade winds on the way
First Alert Forecast: Stronger trade winds on the way(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 3:11 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure system passing eastward, north of the state, will produce moderate to breezy trade winds into Wednesday. An approaching cold front will shift these winds from a more east to southeast direction from Wednesday afternoon into the weekend. A passing disturbance will likely produce some showers across all islands on Friday and Saturday. These showers will favor windward and mountain areas of the smaller islands, and all slopes of the Big Island should see a small boost in rainfall activity by the end of this week.

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will hold near the seasonal average through Wednesday, then trend back up to advisory levels late Wednesday night into Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will steadily climb through the week due to a combination of the trades locally and the upstream trade wind belt expanding with fresh to strong breezes.

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Tafokitau
2 officers shot, suspect dead after hours-long manhunt ends in firefight
A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo Monday, Jan. 1, 2024. Japan issued...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 48 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
Revelers rang in 2024 with a night sky full of illegal aerial fireworks. This came despite...
Illegal fireworks light up Oahu’s sky on New Year’s, keeping first responders busy
Fireworks disposed of improperly lead to several New Year’s Eve rubbish fires on Maui
Improperly disposed of fireworks lead to several New Year’s Eve rubbish fires on Maui
UH president involved in car crash on New Year’s Day
UH president involved in car crash on New Year’s Day

Latest News

Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, huge swell hits today
FIRST ALERT: First days of the new year are nice!
First Alert Forecast: New Year starts with the best weather on the planet
First Alert Forecast: New Year starts with the best weather on the planet
Breezy trades and typical trade wind weather will return today and persist through at least...
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - January 1, 2024
Friday forecast
First Alert Forecast: Brief return of normal trade wind weather through New Year’s weekend