First Alert Forecast: Stronger trade winds on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A high pressure system passing eastward, north of the state, will produce moderate to breezy trade winds into Wednesday. An approaching cold front will shift these winds from a more east to southeast direction from Wednesday afternoon into the weekend. A passing disturbance will likely produce some showers across all islands on Friday and Saturday. These showers will favor windward and mountain areas of the smaller islands, and all slopes of the Big Island should see a small boost in rainfall activity by the end of this week.

Surf along exposed north and west facing shores will hold near the seasonal average through Wednesday, then trend back up to advisory levels late Wednesday night into Thursday. Surf along east facing shores will steadily climb through the week due to a combination of the trades locally and the upstream trade wind belt expanding with fresh to strong breezes.

Copyright 2024 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.