Fire investigators determine cause of Aiea blaze that sent thick smoke billowing into air

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department has classified a fire that sent thick, black smoke billowing into the air in Aiea on Friday as incendiary.

Incendiary typically leads to an arson investigation by police.

HFD said it began in a vacant school bus that someone was living in along Kamehameha Highway.

The area where it was parked was a closed tire business, HFD said.

No injuries were reported.

A 16-foot-tall stack of tires went up in flames.

Damage is estimated at about $1,500.

This story will be updated.

