Faulty car battery blamed as cause of 3-story townhome fire in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators have determined the cause of a large apartment fire in Ewa Beach on New Year’s Eve as accidental and say that a fault car battery is to blame.

Dramatic video shows the terrifying moments a fire raged through the Sun Rise Townhome on Hanapouli Circle in Ewa Beach early Sunday morning.

Crews arrived to the scene on Hanapouli Circle and found the three-story townhome engulfed in flames.

Neighbors scrambled to get all 40-plus residents out of the burning building.

Witnesses said flames spread to another car and the units above the carport within minutes.

It was under control in about half an hour. No injuries were reported.

HFD said the fire started in the carport and the point of origin was the battery terminal of a 2017 Toyota RAV4.

The damage estimate to the homes and contents equal to about $955,000.

The fire had been investigated as a possible arson but it’s now been deemed an accident.

In November, Toyota issued a recall for certain 2013 to 2018 Toyota RAV4 models due to a fire risk. Toyota said approximately 1,854,000 vehicles are involved in the recall.

Owners can check to see if their RAV4s are involved by going to www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering their vehicle identification number.

