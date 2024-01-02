HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Faulty car battery blamed as cause of 3-story townhome fire in Ewa Beach

Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire in Ewa Beach Sunday morning, the Honolulu...
Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire in Ewa Beach Sunday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:31 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators have determined the cause of a large apartment fire in Ewa Beach on New Year’s Eve as accidental and say that a fault car battery is to blame.

Dramatic video shows the terrifying moments a fire raged through the Sun Rise Townhome on Hanapouli Circle in Ewa Beach early Sunday morning.

Crews arrived to the scene on Hanapouli Circle and found the three-story townhome engulfed in flames.

Neighbors scrambled to get all 40-plus residents out of the burning building.

Witnesses said flames spread to another car and the units above the carport within minutes.

It was under control in about half an hour. No injuries were reported.

HFD said the fire started in the carport and the point of origin was the battery terminal of a 2017 Toyota RAV4.

The damage estimate to the homes and contents equal to about $955,000.

The fire had been investigated as a possible arson but it’s now been deemed an accident.

In November, Toyota issued a recall for certain 2013 to 2018 Toyota RAV4 models due to a fire risk. Toyota said approximately 1,854,000 vehicles are involved in the recall.

Owners can check to see if their RAV4s are involved by going to www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and entering their vehicle identification number.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sidney Tafokitau
2 officers shot, suspect dead after hours-long manhunt ends in firefight
A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 55 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
Revelers rang in 2024 with a night sky full of illegal aerial fireworks. This came despite...
Illegal fireworks light up Oahu’s sky on New Year’s, keeping first responders busy
Fireworks disposed of improperly lead to several New Year’s Eve rubbish fires on Maui
Improperly disposed of fireworks lead to several New Year’s Eve rubbish fires on Maui
UH president involved in car crash on New Year’s Day
UH president involved in car crash on New Year’s Day

Latest News

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 6 p.m. news broadcast from...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Happy New Year
Sidney Tafokitau
2 officers shot, suspect dead after hours-long manhunt ends in firefight
Big Island police report a two-vehicle crash in Kailua-Kona Friday killed a man.
Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide on Hawaii Island
The suspect led police on an islandwide manhunt.
2 officers shot, suspect dead after hours-long manhunt ends in firefight