HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

ESPN apologizes for showing video of woman flashing breast during Sugar Bowl broadcast

Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against...
Washington running back Dillon Johnson (7) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:37 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington’s 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.

“We regret that this happened and apologize that the video aired in the telecast,” ESPN’s Bill Hofheimer said in a statement to The Associated Press.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An intense, islandwide manhunt for an armed suspect ended Monday afternoon with a police...
2 officers shot, suspect dead after hours-long manhunt ends in firefight
A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes leave at least 55 dead, destroy buildings along Japan’s western coast
Revelers rang in 2024 with a night sky full of illegal aerial fireworks. This came despite...
Illegal fireworks light up Oahu’s sky on New Year’s, keeping first responders busy
Fireworks disposed of improperly lead to several New Year’s Eve rubbish fires on Maui
Improperly disposed of fireworks lead to several New Year’s Eve rubbish fires on Maui
UH president involved in car crash on New Year’s Day
UH president involved in car crash on New Year’s Day

Latest News

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 6 p.m. news broadcast from...
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins - Happy New Year
Big Island police report a two-vehicle crash in Kailua-Kona Friday killed a man.
Gruesome discovery on Hawaii Island property triggers murder-suicide probe
Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire in Ewa Beach Sunday morning, the Honolulu...
Faulty car battery blamed as cause of 3-story townhome fire in Ewa Beach
An intense, islandwide manhunt for an armed suspect ended Monday afternoon with a police...
2 officers shot, suspect dead after hours-long manhunt ends in firefight