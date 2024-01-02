HI Now Daily
Authorities investigating apparent murder-suicide on Hawaii Island

Big Island police report a two-vehicle crash in Kailua-Kona Friday killed a man.
Big Island police report a two-vehicle crash in Kailua-Kona Friday killed a man.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:48 AM HST
KEALAKEKUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after two bodies were discovered at a residence in Kealakekua with gunshot wounds on Monday.

The incident happened around noon in the 81-6500 block of Mamalahoa Highway.

Authorities said a 71-year-old man told officers that as he was walking to his daughter’s residence on the same property when he apparently found the body of his daughter’s ex-boyfriend who appeared to be deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

The man also said he allegedly saw a rifle in close proximity to the body. His identity has not been released.

Investigators said the man then found the body of his daughter, 42-year-old Elizabeth Fernandez in her home. She had apparently been shot in the head.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

They may also contact Detective Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646, ext. 224; or via email at Len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov.

Citizens who wish to remain anonymous can make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300 and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers does not record any calls or subscribe to caller ID.

This story will be updated.

