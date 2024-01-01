HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries

A 2023 Caring.com survey found that 2 out of 3 Americans do not have any type of will or after death financial plans
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 11:08 AM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Designating beneficiaries is a very important step for this who wish to begin estate planning, according to financial planning company Agili.

Beneficiary designations are when a spouse, child or even a charity receive your assets when you pass away.

Michael Joyce with Agili suggested people do this once a year, pointing out December is a good month to do it since it is just before the new year.

Beneficiaries are often required for investment accounts like IRAs, qualified plans through work or life insurance policies.

The designation allows beneficiaries to avoid probate and send the asset directly to the individual. It’s easy to overlook this, it even happened to Joyce.

“A couple of years ago, when my youngest son was about 12 or 13 and I was reviewing the beneficiary designations on one of my Roth IRAs,” Joyce said. “And I realized that he was not listed as a contingent beneficiary.”

Joyce said people can name a percentage of their assets to multiple designees as long as it adds up to 100 percent.

A full name and date of birth is often needed, and some places require a social security number.

Other events that should trigger a look at beneficiaries include marriage, divorce, having a child or the death of a loved one.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Paia fatal shark bite
‘It was really murky’: 39-year-old surfer dies after suffering shark bite off Maui
Woman charged with murder after allegedly trying to hit police officer with car
Woman arrested after allegedly trying to hit police officer with car
A major earthquake has occurred off Japan.
No tsunami threat to Hawaii following major earthquakes off Japan
Hawaii honors those we lost in 2023.
In Memoriam: Hawaii remembers those we lost in 2023
Times Square Alliance volunteers throw confetti as the clock strikes midnight as seen from the...
New Year’s Eve sweeps across the globe, but wars cast a shadow on 2024

Latest News

Revelers rang in 2024 with a night sky full of illegal aerial fireworks. This came despite...
Illegal fireworks light up Oahu’s sky on New Year’s, keeping first responders busy
Why it’s important to check and update your beneficiaries
Halawa apparent shooting
Investigation underway following apparent New Year’s Day shooting in Halawa area
The Conwell brothers agreed to split the prize money equally.
Brothers win lottery, split prize equally after lifelong pact