HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Waikoloa man, 39, arrested after shooting at a man while driving

Waikoloa man, 39, arrested after shooting at a man while driving
Waikoloa man, 39, arrested after shooting at a man while driving(HIPD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:27 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 39-year-old Waikoloa man was arrested following a shooting in Kawaihae early Saturday morning.

Hawaii Island police said that they were called to the scene just before 4 a.m. after a 29-year-old Kapa’au man called the police after being shot while driving his vehicle on Akoni Pule highway.

Police officials say the victim was traveling southbound on Akoni Pule Highway in the area of the entrance to Kohala Ranch when he encountered a sedan, also traveling south on Akoni Pule Highway, driving erratically.

The victim overtook the sedan, at which point the sedan driver flashed a firearm and shot it in the direction of the victim’s vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle, a mid-sized sport utility vehicle, sustained damage as a result of the gunshot; however, the victim was not injured.

Police determined the suspect, 39-year-old Alexander Alika Akau III of Waikoloa, was an acquaintance of the victim.

Akau III is being held at the Kona Police Station’s Cellblock and has not yet been charged with any crimes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have witnessed the events leading up to the incident are encouraged to contact Acting Detective Joel Furuto at (808) 326-4646, ext. 281.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old surfer taken to hospital after shark encounter in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay
39-year-old surfer dies after suffering shark bite off Maui
27-year-old Leukemia survivor in critical condition after head-on crash
27-year-old leukemia survivor in critical condition after head-on crash
Lahaina man faces legal battle by neighbors.
Neighbors in Maui gated community sue property owner over plan to house wildfire survivors
Beachgoers said a woman climbed on te back of a baby humpback whale trying to beach itself on...
Video appears to show woman trying to ride distressed baby whale
West Oahu man in serious condition after firework goes off in his hand
Oahu man in serious condition after firework explodes in his hand

Latest News

Friends and family paid tribute to the son of the founder of the legendary Kamaka Ukulele,...
Family and friends celebrate life of legendary Hawaii ukulele maker Frederick Kamaka Sr.
Woman charged with murder after allegedly trying to hit police officer with car
Woman arrested after allegedly trying to hit police officer with car
27-year-old Leukemia survivor in critical condition after head-on crash
27-year-old leukemia survivor in critical condition after head-on crash
30-year-old surfer taken to hospital after shark encounter in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay
39-year-old surfer dies after suffering shark bite off Maui