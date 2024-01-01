Waikoloa man, 39, arrested after shooting at a man while driving

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 39-year-old Waikoloa man was arrested following a shooting in Kawaihae early Saturday morning.

Hawaii Island police said that they were called to the scene just before 4 a.m. after a 29-year-old Kapa’au man called the police after being shot while driving his vehicle on Akoni Pule highway.

Police officials say the victim was traveling southbound on Akoni Pule Highway in the area of the entrance to Kohala Ranch when he encountered a sedan, also traveling south on Akoni Pule Highway, driving erratically.

The victim overtook the sedan, at which point the sedan driver flashed a firearm and shot it in the direction of the victim’s vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle, a mid-sized sport utility vehicle, sustained damage as a result of the gunshot; however, the victim was not injured.

Police determined the suspect, 39-year-old Alexander Alika Akau III of Waikoloa, was an acquaintance of the victim.

Akau III is being held at the Kona Police Station’s Cellblock and has not yet been charged with any crimes.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or who may have witnessed the events leading up to the incident are encouraged to contact Acting Detective Joel Furuto at (808) 326-4646, ext. 281.

