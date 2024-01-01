HI Now Daily
No tsunami threat to Hawaii following major earthquakes off Japan

A major earthquake has occurred off Japan.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:06 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There is no tsunami threat to Hawaii following a series of strong earthquakes off Japan, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

However, Japan has issued tsunami alerts following the quakes in the Sea of Japan.

The Japan Meterological Agency reported quakes off the coast of Ishikawa and nearby prefectures shortly after 4 p.m. Monday in Japan, one of them with a preliminary magnitude of 7.5.

It issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the western coast of the island of Honshu.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 meters (16.5 feet) and urged people to flee to high land or a top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

This story will be updated.

