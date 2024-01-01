HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say

Four people have died and three others were hospitalized after a house explosion in Whitmore Lake. (WXYZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 3:12 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Four people died and two others were injured Saturday in a Michigan house explosion that could be heard miles away, police said.

The explosion happened before 4 p.m. in Northfield Township, about 45 miles (72.4 kilometers) west of Detroit. The structure was destroyed, leaving only the basement, Northfield Township Police Lt. David Powell told reporters Saturday.

The blast, which could be heard about 9 miles (14.4 kilometers) away, sent debris into the air that landed on both sides of a nearby highway. Neighboring homes were not damaged, Powell said.

Six people were in the home, with four fatalities discovered at the scene and the two surviving victims hospitalized in critical condition. Police did not immediately know if the victims were related, Powell said.

Authorities have not determined the cause of the explosion.

Northfield Township police did not immediately return a message from The Associated Press seeking additional information on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old surfer taken to hospital after shark encounter in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay
39-year-old surfer dies after suffering shark bite off Maui
27-year-old Leukemia survivor in critical condition after head-on crash
27-year-old leukemia survivor in critical condition after head-on crash
Lahaina man faces legal battle by neighbors.
Neighbors in Maui gated community sue property owner over plan to house wildfire survivors
Beachgoers said a woman climbed on te back of a baby humpback whale trying to beach itself on...
Video appears to show woman trying to ride distressed baby whale
West Oahu man in serious condition after firework goes off in his hand
Oahu man in serious condition after firework explodes in his hand

Latest News

Friends and family paid tribute to the son of the founder of the legendary Kamaka Ukulele,...
Family and friends celebrate life of legendary Hawaii ukulele maker Frederick Kamaka Sr.
FILE: This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on...
US Navy helicopters fire at Yemen’s Houthi rebels and kill several in latest Red Sea shipping attack
Four people have died and three others were hospitalized after a house explosion in Whitmore...
Michigan home explosion heard for miles kills 4 and injures 2, police say
Woman charged with murder after allegedly trying to hit police officer with car
Woman arrested after allegedly trying to hit police officer with car