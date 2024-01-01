HI Now Daily
Man, 59, dies after plowing into tree in Kaneohe on New Year’s Eve

A 59-year-old man is dead after crashing into a tree in Kaneohe the night of New Year’s Eve.
By HNN Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:25 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 59-year-old man is dead after he crashed into a tree in Kaneohe the night of New Year’s Eve.

It happened just after 9:30 p.m. on Kahekili Highway.

Honolulu police said the man was traveling south on the highway when “for unknown reasons” he crossed over the northbound lanes near Ahuimanu Road.

Investigators said subsequently, he went down an embankment before plowing into a tree.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to HPD, he was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash but police said it’s unknown if alcohol or drugs played a role.

This was Oahu’s 57th traffic death of 2023, one more than the previous year.

An investigation is ongoing.

