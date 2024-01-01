Investigation underway following apparent New Year’s Day shooting in Halawa area
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 8:03 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation is underway following an apparent New Year’s shooting in the Halawa area early Monday morning.
Emergency officials responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m. on Moanalua Freeway eastbound by the Exit 1A off-ramp.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 39-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
She was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
The cause of the incident is unclear at this time.
Authorities have shut down the Airport Exit 1A off-ramp on Moanalua Freeway eastbound for investigation.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
