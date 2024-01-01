Investigation underway following apparent New Year’s Day shooting in Halawa area

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A police investigation is underway following an apparent New Year’s shooting in the Halawa area early Monday morning.

Emergency officials responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m. on Moanalua Freeway eastbound by the Exit 1A off-ramp.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 39-year-old woman suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

She was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

The cause of the incident is unclear at this time.

Authorities have shut down the Airport Exit 1A off-ramp on Moanalua Freeway eastbound for investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

