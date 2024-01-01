Former battalion chief to lead embattled Maui Emergency Management Agency

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long-time fire battalion chief has been chosen to lead Maui’s Emergency Management Agency.

Maui County announced Friday that former MFD Chief Amos Lonokailua-Hewett is taking control from interim administrator Daryl Oliveira.

Lonokailua-Hewett spent 25 years with the Maui Fire Department before retiring in 2019.

In 2018, he was incident commander when wind-whipped fires from Hurricane Lane burned 22 homes.

He’s also credited with establishing the Fire Ground Operations program in 2010 and creating MFD’s “live fire” program.

When Hawaii News Now interviewed Lonokailua-Hewett in wake of the wildfires, he defended the leaders who were in charge on Aug. 8, saying the Lahaina disaster was unprecedented — and unpredictable. But he emphasized there were preventative measures that could’ve been taken years, months, even weeks prior to that horrific day.

Lonokailua-Hewett was the first instructor in the State of Hawaii’s Blue Card program which provided incident command and control certification for fire officers, serving as the program director for eight years. He also was the lead instructor for various professional certifications including Firefighter I and II, Fire Officer I and II and Fire Instructor I and II.

He completed a Bachelor of Science degree in Fire Administration in 2017, and received a Master’s degree in Public Administration with an emphasis on Emergency Services Management in 2019 from Columbia Southern University.

Born on Oahu and raised on Maui, Lonokailua-Hewett is currently president of Waihona Emergency & Training Consultants LLC.

In addition to his long list of accolades, he has practiced hula for 32 years and formally and traditionally graduated (uniki) under Loea Frank Kawaikapuokalani Hewett in 2008 and is fluent in the Hawaiian language.

“Amos is deeply committed to our community’s well-being. His extensive history with the Maui Fire Department and the emergency management profession, combined with his experience with our Maui County emergency operating center will contribute greatly to strengthening our emergency management effort,” said Mayor Bissen.

“Our County will benefit from his leadership, expertise and professionalism. I look forward to having him return to public service as a key member of our team.”

