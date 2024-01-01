First Alert Forecast: New Year starts with the best weather on the planet

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy trades and typical trade wind weather will return today and persist through at least Wednesday, followed by the potential for increased showers later in the week.

The current long period northwest swell will remain steady today and tonight, hovering near low end High Surf Advisory (HSA) thresholds. A series of reinforcing long period northwest swells will arrive this week, likely bringing north and west shore surf back into advisory levels Thursday through Friday.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.