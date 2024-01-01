HI Now Daily
First Alert Forecast: Light winds to ring in the New Year, with stronger trades to follow

Winds are expected to remain lighter for New Year's Eve.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 2:17 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Northerly winds are expected to develop over the western half of the state tonight as an approaching front weakens. Smoke from New Year’s Eve fireworks may linger a bit more because the winds are expected to remain on the light side. Trade winds will strengthen and become breezy on New Year’s Day as the front stalls just north of Kauai. An upper disturbance could increase showers a bit, but nothing heavy is expected.

First Alert: Looking further ahead, a mid to upper-level disturbance approaches on Thursday and passes over the islands Friday, causing trade winds to decrease and shift from a more southeasterly direction while increasing the chance for showers.

In surf, the high surf warning continues for most north and west shores through 6 a.m. Monday. Waves will likely lower below advisory levels Monday. A new series of long-period swells could bring advisory-level surf late Tuesday6 and Tuesday night and again on Friday. Surf on south shores will remain small all week, while east shore surf will be small on Monday before building for the rest of the week with strengthening trade winds.

