Woman arrested after allegedly trying to hit police officer with car

Woman charged with murder after allegedly trying to hit police officer with car
Woman charged with murder after allegedly trying to hit police officer with car(staff)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:33 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman has been jailed Sunday morning for allegedly trying to hit a police officer with her vehicle, Honolulu police said.

Police officials said the 24-year-old is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Officials say the incident happened just before midnight.

According to the report, the suspect used her vehicle in an attempt to hit an on-duty law enforcement officer.

She is in custody pending investigation.

This story may be updated.

