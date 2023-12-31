Woman arrested after allegedly trying to hit police officer with car

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman has been jailed Sunday morning for allegedly trying to hit a police officer with her vehicle, Honolulu police said.

Police officials said the 24-year-old is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Officials say the incident happened just before midnight.

According to the report, the suspect used her vehicle in an attempt to hit an on-duty law enforcement officer.

She is in custody pending investigation.

This story may be updated.

