Woman arrested after allegedly trying to hit police officer with car
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 7:33 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman has been jailed Sunday morning for allegedly trying to hit a police officer with her vehicle, Honolulu police said.
Police officials said the 24-year-old is facing charges of attempted first-degree murder.
Officials say the incident happened just before midnight.
According to the report, the suspect used her vehicle in an attempt to hit an on-duty law enforcement officer.
She is in custody pending investigation.
This story may be updated.
Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.