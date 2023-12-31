HI Now Daily
Two residential homes burned in early morning Ewa Beach fire

Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire in Ewa Beach Sunday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:08 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire in Ewa Beach Sunday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

Officials say two residential homes burned after a fire appears to have started from a car parked in the driveway and then spread.

HFD officials said the fire broke out shortly after midnight.

No word on the estimated cost of the damage from the fire or if there were any injuries.

This story may be updated.

