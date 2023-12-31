Paddlers rescued after canoe broke into pieces in Kaneohe Bay
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:53 PM HST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lifeguards rescued paddlers Friday afternoon after their canoe broke into pieces about a mile offshore in Kaneohe Bay.
One of the men was hanging onto the debris while the other called 911.
Waves had about 20-foot faces while lifeguards brought one man to shore on a Jet Ski.
The other made it back on his own.
Neither was hurt.
