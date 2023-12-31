HI Now Daily
In Memoriam: Hawaii honors notable names we lost in 2023

Hawaii honors those we lost in 2023.
Hawaii honors those we lost in 2023.
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:26 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From legendary entertainers to athletes & community leaders, Hawaii said aloha to a number influential people in 2023.

Hawaii News Now pauses to honor their lives, along with the victims of the Maui wildfires.

The wildfires killed 100 people, and four more remain unaccounted for as of late December. Officials released all but one of the names of the victims. They are listed below:

Maui wildfire victims.
Maui wildfire victims.(HNN)

Other notable names Hawaii lost in 2023 include:

  1. Danny Kaleikini - Hawaii Entertainment Icon
  2. China Uemura - Longtime Waikiki Beachboy, Surf Contest Organize
  3. Victoria Lee - Rising Mixed Martial Arts Star, Mililani graduate
  4. Milan Bertosa - Award-Winning Music Engineer
  5. Frank Emond - Pearl Harbor Survivor
  6. Rene Paulo - Legendary Pianist, Army Veteran
  7. Ron Menor - Hawaii Politician
  8. Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine - Owner, Big Island Delights
  9. Carla Kayoko Takamine - Owner, Big Island Delights
  10. Jim Leahey - Longtime Sports Broadcaster, Voice of UH sports
  11. Larry Rivera - Kauai Entertainment Icon
  12. Larry Haynes - Beloved Big Wave Photographer
  13. Phil Arnone - Hawaii Television Producer
  14. Paul Hayashi, ‘Uncle Bullet’ - Beloved Photographer
  15. Greg McMackin - Former UH Football Coach
  16. Dr. Joseph Young - Chinatown Community Advocate, Veteran
  17. Fred Cachola - Educator, Cultural & Community Leader
  18. Mark Ellman - Prized Chef
  19. Jack Holder - Pearl Harbor Survivor, Veteran
  20. Sara Yara - McKinley High School Student
  21. Theresa Cachuela - Mother, Social Media Figure
  22. Chief Howard Tagomori - Former Maui Police Chief
  23. Ken Potts - Pearl Harbor Survivor, Veteran
  24. Dane Kealoha - Pioneering Surfing Icon
  25. Sam Slom - Former State Lawmaker
  26. Jimmy Yagi - UH Hilo Basketball Coach
  27. Bert Naihe - Musician, Entertainer
  28. Lee Donohue - Former HPD Chief
  29. Gary Allen - Legendary UH Running Back
  30. Mikala Jones - Pro Surfer
  31. Gordon Yee Piianaia - Hokulea Crew Member, Voyager
  32. Frederick Ku Kamaka, Sr. - Legendary Ukulele Maker
  33. Darren Benitez - Hawaiian Music Artist
  34. ‘Bruddah Waltah’ Aipolani - Musician, Father of Hawaiian Reggae
  35. Anita Brady - Longtime KGMB Receptionist
  36. Nadine Kam - Honolulu Star-Bulletin, Star Advertiser Food Writer
  37. Leinaala Teruya Drummond - Miss Hawaii 1964
  38. Dr. Ryuzo Yanagimachi - Cloning and Reproductive Biology Scientists
  39. Russ Francis - Super Bowl Champion, former KGMB Sports Director
  40. Bob Wagner - Former UH Football Coach
  41. Joan Lee Husted - Longtime Education Administrator
  42. Jim Kauahikaua - Former & First Native Hawaiian HVO Scientist in Charge
  43. Carol Costa - Honolulu City Lights founder, Mayor Fasi Spokesperson
  44. Whitney Anderson - Former Senate Minority Leader

