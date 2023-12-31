In Memoriam: Hawaii honors notable names we lost in 2023

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From legendary entertainers to athletes & community leaders, Hawaii said aloha to a number influential people in 2023.

Hawaii News Now pauses to honor their lives, along with the victims of the Maui wildfires.

The wildfires killed 100 people, and four more remain unaccounted for as of late December. Officials released all but one of the names of the victims. They are listed below:

Maui wildfire victims. (HNN)

Other notable names Hawaii lost in 2023 include:

Danny Kaleikini - Hawaii Entertainment Icon China Uemura - Longtime Waikiki Beachboy, Surf Contest Organize Victoria Lee - Rising Mixed Martial Arts Star, Mililani graduate Milan Bertosa - Award-Winning Music Engineer Frank Emond - Pearl Harbor Survivor Rene Paulo - Legendary Pianist, Army Veteran Ron Menor - Hawaii Politician Jeffrey Yoshio Takamine - Owner, Big Island Delights Carla Kayoko Takamine - Owner, Big Island Delights Jim Leahey - Longtime Sports Broadcaster, Voice of UH sports Larry Rivera - Kauai Entertainment Icon Larry Haynes - Beloved Big Wave Photographer Phil Arnone - Hawaii Television Producer Paul Hayashi, ‘Uncle Bullet’ - Beloved Photographer Greg McMackin - Former UH Football Coach Dr. Joseph Young - Chinatown Community Advocate, Veteran Fred Cachola - Educator, Cultural & Community Leader Mark Ellman - Prized Chef Jack Holder - Pearl Harbor Survivor, Veteran Sara Yara - McKinley High School Student Theresa Cachuela - Mother, Social Media Figure Chief Howard Tagomori - Former Maui Police Chief Ken Potts - Pearl Harbor Survivor, Veteran Dane Kealoha - Pioneering Surfing Icon Sam Slom - Former State Lawmaker Jimmy Yagi - UH Hilo Basketball Coach Bert Naihe - Musician, Entertainer Lee Donohue - Former HPD Chief Gary Allen - Legendary UH Running Back Mikala Jones - Pro Surfer Gordon Yee Piianaia - Hokulea Crew Member, Voyager Frederick Ku Kamaka, Sr. - Legendary Ukulele Maker Darren Benitez - Hawaiian Music Artist ‘Bruddah Waltah’ Aipolani - Musician, Father of Hawaiian Reggae Anita Brady - Longtime KGMB Receptionist Nadine Kam - Honolulu Star-Bulletin, Star Advertiser Food Writer Leinaala Teruya Drummond - Miss Hawaii 1964 Dr. Ryuzo Yanagimachi - Cloning and Reproductive Biology Scientists Russ Francis - Super Bowl Champion, former KGMB Sports Director Bob Wagner - Former UH Football Coach Joan Lee Husted - Longtime Education Administrator Jim Kauahikaua - Former & First Native Hawaiian HVO Scientist in Charge Carol Costa - Honolulu City Lights founder, Mayor Fasi Spokesperson Whitney Anderson - Former Senate Minority Leader

