How to keep your pet safe during New Year’s fireworks

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - New Year’s Eve can be an exciting time to celebrate, but it can be devastating for animals that get frightened by fireworks.

Brandy Shimabukuro of the Hawaiian Humane Society joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends with tips for keeping pets safe and reducing the number of animals entering shelters as strays.

“Pets have highly sensitive hearing, and the loud cracks and booms of fireworks can cause distress and fear,” she said. “First things first, be mindful of your pet’s stress levels and know how to identify those signs. Signs of stress to look out for in pets during fireworks can include trembling; pacing; hiding; excessive whining, barking or meowing; panting; drooling and attempting to escape. Some animals might even injure themselves in an attempt to flee from the noise.”

Shimabukuro suggests taking these proactive steps:

Create a Safe Space: Designate a quiet, secure area in your home where your pet can feel safe. This could be a cozy room with familiar bedding and toys. Close windows and curtains to minimize noise and flashes. Leave a radio or television on to provide your pet with familiar sounds if you leave your home. Ensure that their safe space is kept away from high-traffic areas of your home and away from points of egress/ingress. Do not leave your pet unattended outdoors. If you can’t keep your pet indoors, consider keeping them in an enclosed garage.

Exercise and Enrichment: Exercise your pet during the day to tire them out before festivities begin. Provide them with some kind of enrichment, like frozen treats or treat puzzles, to keep their minds active.

Stay Calm and Comforting: Your pet looks to you for reassurance. Stay calm and provide comfort by staying close to them. Offering a favorite treat or engaging in a soothing activity can help distract and reassure them.

Identification and Restraint: Ensure your pet has proper identification, such as a collar with an ID tag and a registered microchip with your most current contact information. A microchip for dogs and cats is required by state law. In the event they manage to escape, a registered microchip also will increase the chances of a swift, safe return.

Consult a Veterinarian: If your pet has extreme anxiety during fireworks, consult your veterinarian ahead of time. They might recommend calming aids or therapies to ease your pet’s stress.

Avoid Bringing Pets to Firework Displays: The loud noises and large crowds can be overwhelming for pets. It’s best to keep them at home in a safe environment during firework events.

In the event your pet does get lost, file a Lost Pet Report at HawaiianHumane.org or call the Hawaiian Humane Society at 808-356-2250. Make sure you have clear, current photos of your pet, your pet’s microchip number, proof of ownership and details on where/when they were most recently seen. These details can help to reunite you with your pet quicker.

If you find a lost pet, immediately file a Found Pet Report on HawaiianHumane.org and take the pet to a private veterinary clinic to be scanned for a microchip. If you are able to care for the pet on your own, the Hawaiian Humane Society will work with you to reunite the pet with his/her owner. If you are unable to temporarily care for the pet, you can bring the pet to the Hawaiian Humane Society’s Pet Kokua Resource Center at our Moilili or Kosasa Family campuses, where they can be reunited with their owners.

