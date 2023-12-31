HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Holocaust survivor celebrates 100th birthday with family, friends

A Holocaust survivor celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in London.
A Holocaust survivor celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends in London.(ATV Hungary / Heti Naplo via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:32 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (CNN) - A Holocaust survivor celebrated a milestone birthday.

Lily Ebert turned 100 years old this week.

For the special occasion, Ebert celebrated with her family and friends in London.

King Charles sent her a bouquet of flowers and a letter saying, “Your extraordinary strength of spirit, resilience, and courage is admired more than I can possibly say.”

The Israeli ambassador also paid Ebert a special visit by wishing her a happy birthday.

Ebert is a survivor of the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp. She has shared her experiences throughout the years after surviving the Holocaust.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beachgoers said a woman climbed on te back of a baby humpback whale trying to beach itself on...
Video appears to show woman trying to ride distressed baby whale
HNN file
Here are the new state laws taking effect on New Year’s Day
Lahaina man faces legal battle by neighbors.
Neighbors in Maui gated community sue property owner over plan to house wildfire survivors
Seven-month-old Abigail Lobisch died in the care of an unlicensed babysitter in February. ...
5 years and 13 delays: Mother of infant who died in babysitter’s care desperately awaits trial’s start
Keeaumoku -- or Korea-moku as some call it -- is known as Honolulu's informal Koreatown...
How old and new generations of Koreans help shape Hawaii

Latest News

Kadomatsu is a traditional Japanese ornament used to decorate entryways of homes or businesses...
Start your new year right with Kadomatsu
Honolulu police have opened a murder investigation after a man died in Halawa on Christmas...
Manhunt continues for suspect in Christmas Day shooting that left 1 dead
27-year-old Leukemia survivor in critical condition after head-on crash
27-year-old Leukemia survivor in critical condition after head-on crash
West Oahu man in serious condition after firework goes off in his hand
West Oahu man in serious condition after firework explodes in his hand