First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds for New Year's Eve, followed by breezy trades to start the New Year

Trade winds will weaken tonight and tomorrow ahead of an approaching cold front that is forecast to pass to the north. Moderate north to northeast winds will fill in late Sunday, hopefully in time to push out smoke from illegal fireworks. Trade winds will become breezy on New Year’s Day and will likely remain breezy through the rest of the week. More showers can be expected midweek, thanks to a nearby upper disturbance.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

In surf, a new large, long-period northwest swell is expected to peak Sunday, bringing surf heights well into advisory levels again for north and west shores. The swell should slowly subside Sunday night into early in the week. South shore waves will remain small through the coming week.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.