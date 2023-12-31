Fire leaves some Ewa Beach residents without a home this New Year's

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dramatic video shows the terrifying moments a fire raged through the Sun Rise condo complex on Hanapouli Circle in Ewa Beach early Sunday morning.

Neighbors scrambled to get all 40-plus residents out of the burning building.

HFD responded to a 911 call just after midnight and found smoke and flames coming from a vehicle parked under the three-story building.

Witnesses say flames spread to another car and the units above the carport within minutes.

Rex Vlcek has lived in the middle unit for 30 years -- now completely destroyed.

“I was sleeping. And I heard this loud knocking at my door. And I thought I was dreaming. I heard the smoke alarm going off. And I got up and my room was full of smoke, walked out into my living room and I saw fire on the Lanai and I moved my shutters to the side and the glass door exploded. And I grabbed I just grabbed my pants and ran out the door,” Vlcek said.

Firefighters say everyone was evacuated and the fire was extinguished at 1:47 a.m. No injuries were reported.

Vlcek is staying at a hotel with help from the American Red Cross, along with some of the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but residents worry it might have been started on purpose.

“I have no idea why somebody would do something like that, stupid. Could have been really bad,” Vlcek.

Brycen Lee grew up in the complex -- he lives on the opposite side.

“We heard a loud bang. I thought it was fireworks at first and then all of a sudden, we hear the fire trucks coming in, and then people knocking on the door to get out. And then so we just grabbed what we could and then ran out the door,” Lee said.

He says the close-knit community looks out for each other.

“I don’t know who would want to do this. Let alone at this time and to these really nice people, but it’s, it’s kind of frustrating,” Lee said. “I’m a little confused. A little upset too. Because, you know, everyone’s just trying to spend their New Year’s Eve with their families in their homes.”

HFD says half of residents were able to return to the homes.

For others, there’s no home to go back to.

But despite their loss -- residents are counting their blessings this new year.

“Everybody got out alive. That’s, you know, some miracle if you look at what the fire did. So thank God everybody got out alive and I’m very thankful. Very thankful,” Vlcek said.

