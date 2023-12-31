HI Now Daily
Family and friends celebrate life of legendary Hawaii ukulele maker Frederick Kamaka Sr.

Friends and family paid tribute to the son of the founder of the legendary Kamaka Ukulele, Frederick Kamaka Senior, on Saturday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:12 PM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Friends and family paid tribute to the son of the founder of the legendary Kamaka Ukulele, Frederick Kamaka Senior, on Saturday.

They held a celebration of life at St. Ann Church in Kaneohe.

Kamaka and his late brother Sam led the company for decades after their father patented the pineapple-shaped ukulele in the 1920s.

Fred served in World War 2, the Korea and Vietnam Wars.

“So it was kind of a story of two different lives, his whole military life and then his life as, you know, one of the ukulele brothers who really took Kamaka Ukuleles to a pinnacle,” Kamaka’s son Frederick Kamaka Jr. said.

“The last time I danced it for him he enjoyed it a lot so I decided to do it for today too,” Kamaka’s granddaughter May Maliana Kamaka said.

Frederick Kamaka Senior passed away in July at the age of 98.

