Expert warns the dangers of disturbing distressed animals after woman caught on camera sparks outrage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Outrage continues days after a woman was caught on camera trying to ride a distressed baby whale in Waikiki earlier this week. Experts say it should never have happened.

Tony McEwan is a marine biologist at the Waikiki Aquarium. He studied wildlife across the globe and heard about the incident from a friend who sent him the video that flooded social media Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s dangerous that animal is big, and it can seriously hurt you, and then, of course, it’s someone else’s fault, so it’s just a very silly thing to do. You do not go near wildlife,” said McEwan. “If you’re not trained to handle them, or trying to deal with them, or anything like that.”

“It’s just, it’s basically in an environment, like the ocean, where it’s not our environment.”

NOAA Officials continue to search for the calf and hope to reunite it with its mother, but crews are still unable to find both whales.

However, McEwan says not all hope is lost.

“I’m actually quite optimistic because nature is incredible,” said McEwan. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they have reunited; mom’s instinct is very strong; the baby’s going to make a noise; I really wouldn’t be surprised if they have found each other.”

Meanwhile, beachgoers reportedly spotted the woman in the video on Friday at White Plains Beach and tipped off authorities.

“She seemed to listen to the police and just get up and follow them. The crowd seemed to have something to say about it; everyone was clapping,” said Sean Cerny, who contacted authorities.

While others say they’ve learned lessons from this situation.

“Do it from a safe distance and don’t approach them, you know, don’t go up on and ride them,” said one Waikiki beachgoer.

“Bring exposure and education to the public, and it brings it into their consciousness, and we need that; the whales need it; without that education, we wouldn’t have any whales left,” said McEwan.

The specific incident remains under investigation.

Now, NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement has the authority to issue civil penalties for those violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

