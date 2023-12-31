HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Expert warns the dangers of disturbing distressed animals after woman caught on camera sparks outrage

Outrage continues days after a woman was caught on camera trying to ride a distressed baby whale in Waikiki earlier this week. Experts say it should never have
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 8:40 AM HST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Outrage continues days after a woman was caught on camera trying to ride a distressed baby whale in Waikiki earlier this week. Experts say it should never have happened.

Tony McEwan is a marine biologist at the Waikiki Aquarium. He studied wildlife across the globe and heard about the incident from a friend who sent him the video that flooded social media Wednesday afternoon.

“It’s dangerous that animal is big, and it can seriously hurt you, and then, of course, it’s someone else’s fault, so it’s just a very silly thing to do. You do not go near wildlife,” said McEwan. “If you’re not trained to handle them, or trying to deal with them, or anything like that.”

“It’s just, it’s basically in an environment, like the ocean, where it’s not our environment.”

NOAA Officials continue to search for the calf and hope to reunite it with its mother, but crews are still unable to find both whales.

However, McEwan says not all hope is lost.

“I’m actually quite optimistic because nature is incredible,” said McEwan. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they have reunited; mom’s instinct is very strong; the baby’s going to make a noise; I really wouldn’t be surprised if they have found each other.”

Meanwhile, beachgoers reportedly spotted the woman in the video on Friday at White Plains Beach and tipped off authorities.

“She seemed to listen to the police and just get up and follow them. The crowd seemed to have something to say about it; everyone was clapping,” said Sean Cerny, who contacted authorities.

While others say they’ve learned lessons from this situation.

“Do it from a safe distance and don’t approach them, you know, don’t go up on and ride them,” said one Waikiki beachgoer.

“Bring exposure and education to the public, and it brings it into their consciousness, and we need that; the whales need it; without that education, we wouldn’t have any whales left,” said McEwan.

The specific incident remains under investigation.

Now, NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement has the authority to issue civil penalties for those violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old surfer taken to hospital after shark encounter in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay
39-year-old surfer dies after suffering shark bite off Maui
27-year-old Leukemia survivor in critical condition after head-on crash
27-year-old leukemia survivor in critical condition after head-on crash
Lahaina man faces legal battle by neighbors.
Neighbors in Maui gated community sue property owner over plan to house wildfire survivors
Beachgoers said a woman climbed on te back of a baby humpback whale trying to beach itself on...
Video appears to show woman trying to ride distressed baby whale
Gov. Josh Green appointed Rep. John Mizuno the state's new coordinator for homelessness. He...
Lawmaker tapped to address Hawaii’s homeless crisis inspired by brother’s struggle

Latest News

Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire in Ewa Beach Sunday morning, the Honolulu...
Two residential homes burned in early morning Ewa Beach fire
30-year-old surfer taken to hospital after shark encounter in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay
39-year-old surfer dies after suffering shark bite off Maui
Woman charged with murder after allegedly trying to hit police officer with car
Woman arrested after allegedly trying to hit police officer with car
A 39-year-old surfer died Saturday after suffering a shark bite at Maui’s Paia Bay, the...
39-year-old surfer dies after suffering shark bite off Maui