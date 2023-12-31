HI Now Daily
Dash of Sazon food truck brings Caribbean and Latino comfort food to Hawaii

Sazon specializes in Jamaican, Puerto Rican and Peruvian food
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:03 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A food truck at Pearlridge Mall is bringing Jamaican, Puerto Rican and Peruvian food to Hawaii, putting fresh spins on family recipes and flavorful classics.

Dash of Sazón is a Caribbean and Latino food business owned by husband and wife team Ezzio & Asia Lavarello.

You can find the food truck along Kamehameha Hwy, near the old Sears, on Tuesdays through Fridays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pearlridge Mall.

The business is hosting a Dash of Burlesque: The Countdown Cabaret Burlesque Brunch today at 42 N. Hotel St. It is a New Year’s Eve event featuring burlesque entertainers from across the islands. Doors open at noon, with full-service shows from 1-3 p.m. There will be a special food and craft cocktail menu, including homemade sangria and mimosas. Tickets are $25 per person and available on OpenTable.

Also joining Sunrise Weekends, small business owner Ava Taesali (@kavaqueen808) who owns a kava lounge on Oahu’s North Shore. She talked about the health benefits of drinking kava, a drink made from the root of the kava plant.

