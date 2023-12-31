HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Caribbean and Latino food truck hosts New Year’s Eve burlesque brunch

Ezzio and Asia Lavarello own Dash of Sazon food truck, which serves Puerto Rican and Peruvian...
Ezzio and Asia Lavarello own Dash of Sazon food truck, which serves Puerto Rican and Peruvian comfort food.(HNN)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:03 AM HST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A food truck at Pearlridge Mall is bringing Jamaican, Puerto Rican and Peruvian food to Hawaii, putting fresh spins on family recipes and flavorful classics.

Dash of Sazon is a Caribbean and Latino food business owned by husband and wife team Ezzio and Asia Lavarello.

The business is hosting a Dash of Burlesque: The Countdown Cabaret Burlesque Brunch today at 42 N. Hotel St. It is a New Year’s Eve event featuring burlesque entertainers from across the islands. Doors open at noon, with full-service shows from 1-3 p.m. There will be a special food and craft cocktail menu, including homemade sangria and mimosas. Tickets are $25 per person. Tickets are available on OpenTable.

You can find the food truck along Kamehameha Hwy, near the old Sears, on Tuesdays through Fridays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pearlridge Mall.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

30-year-old surfer taken to hospital after shark encounter in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay
39-year-old surfer dies after suffering shark bite off Maui
27-year-old Leukemia survivor in critical condition after head-on crash
27-year-old leukemia survivor in critical condition after head-on crash
Lahaina man faces legal battle by neighbors.
Neighbors in Maui gated community sue property owner over plan to house wildfire survivors
Beachgoers said a woman climbed on te back of a baby humpback whale trying to beach itself on...
Video appears to show woman trying to ride distressed baby whale
Gov. Josh Green appointed Rep. John Mizuno the state's new coordinator for homelessness. He...
Lawmaker tapped to address Hawaii’s homeless crisis inspired by brother’s struggle

Latest News

Hawaii honors those we lost in 2023.
In Memoriam: Hawaii honors notable names we lost in 2023
Firefighters are on the scene of a building fire in Ewa Beach Sunday morning, the Honolulu...
Two residential homes burned in early morning Ewa Beach fire
Ocean safety, NOAA assisting whale calf back out to see after being separated from mother
Expert warns the dangers of disturbing distressed animals after woman caught on camera sparks outrage
30-year-old surfer taken to hospital after shark encounter in waters off Maui’s Paia Bay
39-year-old surfer dies after suffering shark bite off Maui