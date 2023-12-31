Caribbean and Latino food truck hosts New Year’s Eve burlesque brunch

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A food truck at Pearlridge Mall is bringing Jamaican, Puerto Rican and Peruvian food to Hawaii, putting fresh spins on family recipes and flavorful classics.

Dash of Sazon is a Caribbean and Latino food business owned by husband and wife team Ezzio and Asia Lavarello.

The business is hosting a Dash of Burlesque: The Countdown Cabaret Burlesque Brunch today at 42 N. Hotel St. It is a New Year’s Eve event featuring burlesque entertainers from across the islands. Doors open at noon, with full-service shows from 1-3 p.m. There will be a special food and craft cocktail menu, including homemade sangria and mimosas. Tickets are $25 per person. Tickets are available on OpenTable.

You can find the food truck along Kamehameha Hwy, near the old Sears, on Tuesdays through Fridays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Pearlridge Mall.

