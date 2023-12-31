HI Now Daily
27-year-old Leukemia survivor in critical condition after head-on crash

27-year-old Leukemia survivor in critical condition after head-on crash
27-year-old Leukemia survivor in critical condition after head-on crash(Olayan Family)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 2:27 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A leukemia survivor just a month out of recovery from a bone-marrow transplant is now in the hospital after suffering a head-on crash in Ewa Beach last week.

27-year-old Savannah Olayan was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

She broke her femur in 3 places.

“Nobody’s prepared for this; nobody’s prepared for when something like this happens,” Savannah’s father, Mana Olayan, said.

Her family needs help to cover medical expenses after days in the ICU.

“We see the progression, right they took the tubes out of her mouth, and so the doctor even said taking the tubes out of her mouth so early is like a miracle, and so we’re grateful for that.”

Donate to their GoFundMe here.

