Waikiki eatery EbiNomi eyes expansion in 2024 with grab-and-go global menu

Brothers Stewart and Andy Chung are the owners and join us this morning!
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:31 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ebinomi, an Asian fusion eatery tucked away in the heart of Waikiki, had a bit of a rough year in 2023, but the owners are eyeing expansion in the coming year.

Brothers Stewart and Andy Chung opened the small business during the pandemic in 2020 and joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the evolution of the grab-and-go eatery and showcase their dishes made with wholesome ingredients.

EbiNomi offers international comfort food like no-shell garlic shrimps, Hawaiian loco moco, Thai chicken curry, British fish and chips and Hungarian stew.

The Chungs say they’ve had a steady stream of customers -- including regular locals and tourists -- but the slow return of Japanese visitors to Hawaii has had an impact.

Tucked away in the heart of Waikiki is Ebinomi, an Asian Fusion Eatery. Brothers Stewart and Andy Chung are the owners and join us this morning!

Still, they’re optimistic for the new year and hope to expand the concept to Hawaii Kai, Kahala and even Japan.

The eatery is inside the Waikiki Market Place, at 2310 Kuhio Ave. behind Marukame Udon and accessed from the courtyard.

For curbside pickup on Nohonani Street, call (808) 744-1661.

It’s open daily from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and then 5-9 p.m.

