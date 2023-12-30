These big stories broke our hearts and brought us together in 2023

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For Hawaii, 2023 was a year of immense heartache in light of the Maui wildfires. It was a life-altering disaster that caught the attention of the world.

While the devastation dominated much of the local news cycle, there were also other momentous stories that took place in the last 12 months.

Here are some of Hawaii’s top stories of 2023:

Maui Wildfires

In 2023, the eyes of the world turned to Maui. Together, we watched in horror and heartbreak as raging wildfires disintegrated historic Lahaina town to ashes. One hundred people died with four more individuals still unaccounted for as of late December.

But from the ashes rose the resilient spirit of Hawaii. Aid from across the islands and far beyond quickly poured in.

Recovery will last many years to come as the community looks toward the future of a stronger, renewed Lahaina.

While the wildfire dominated local and international headlines – and even spurred a presidential visit – 2023 saw other joyous occasions, like the launch of Hokulea.

Hokulea Sets Sail

The iconic canoe and her crew set out on Moananuiakea, which was supposed to be a 4-year Pacific Voyage. They went to Alaska first for a cultural exchange before the official launch, and shortly after altered their plans to return to Maui in light of the devastation.

High-Profile Cases

In news of the courts, we saw the conclusion of high profile cases. These cases include the life sentences for convicted murderers Hailey Dandurand and Steven Brown. Both were convicted of killing Telma Boinville at a Pupukea rental in 2017.

In January, Albert Ian Schweitzer was set free. He spent 23 years behind bars for the murder of Dana Ireland and was exonerated after new DNA technology proved him and two others, including his brother, innocent of the crime. Leaving the remaining question: Who Killed Dana Ireland?

Airline Shakeup

In economic news, late 2023 brought a major pending change to Hawaii’s airline industry.

Alaska Airlines announced it was buying out Hawaiian in a proposed $1.9 Billion deal. They’re vowing to keep the iconic Pualani branding, but still change can be unsettling. Union jobs are protected in the merger, but questions remain over the future of the deal – which is subject to further approval.

Entertainment Wins

Hawaii Natives made it BIG in the world of entertainment with Kahuku Native Iam Tongi winning season 21 of American Idol – and Waimanalo Native Sasha Colby clinching the crown on the Internationally acclaimed Ru Pauls Drag Race.

And lets not forget, ‘The Bay’ called the day on Jan. 22 with the world-famous Eddie Aikau Big Wave Invitational. Thousands watched from the shores of Waimea as Honolulu lifeguard Luke Shepardson won the prestigious competition.

All Aboard Skyline

Rounding out the top stories of 2023: After years of delays & overspending, phase one of Skyline – formerly and infamously known as “The Rail” – opened to riders in June. Grand opening ceremonies were held at the Halawa station and the public was invited to hop on for free for the first few days. Phases two and three of the roughly $10 billion project are still in the works, but getting phase one up and running is a major step in the right direction for the troubled public works project.

Hawaii News Now thanks you for trusting us to bring you the latest news around Hawaii. We hope you’ll continue to watch into 2024 and beyond.

