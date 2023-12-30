HI Now Daily
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

State reports new travel-related case of dengue virus in Hawaii

The Health Department said personnel are conducting inspections and are working to reduce...
The Health Department said personnel are conducting inspections and are working to reduce mosquito activity in areas of suspected or confirmed dengue.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:53 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health on Friday said it received a report of a travel-related dengue virus case in Hawaii.

Officials said the case was reported on Oahu in a person who had recently traveled to countries where dengue is commonly found.

Dengue virus is spread from person to person by mosquitos.

The Health Department said personnel are conducting inspections and are working to reduce mosquito activity in areas of suspected or confirmed dengue.

While Hawaii is home to the type of mosquitos that can carry dengue, officials said the disease is not established in the islands and cases are currently only seen in travelers.

The last confirmed case of locally-acquired dengue in the state was in 2016.

Meanwhile, health officials said reducing mosquito populations lowers the chances of dengue being transmitted to other people.

Symptoms of dengue can include fever, nausea, vomiting, rash and body aches and can be mild or severe. Symptoms typically last up to seven days.

DOH urges residents to eliminate breeding sites around their homes by simply pouring out containers of standing water. Common places include buckets, water catching plants, small containers, planters, rain barrels or even cups left outside.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Beachgoers said a woman climbed on te back of a baby humpback whale trying to beach itself on...
Video appears to show woman trying to ride distressed baby whale
Aaron Tuitelapaga, Bronson Tuitelelepaga, Manu Sorenson, Josiah Palimoomanu
4 indicted in brutal beating death of Hawaii inmate
Ocean safety, NOAA assisting whale calf back out to see after being separated from mother
Surfers urged to be on lookout for sharks after whale calf attempts to beach itself
Keeaumoku -- or Korea-moku as some call it -- is known as Honolulu's informal Koreatown...
How old and new generations of Koreans help shape Hawaii
Seven-month-old Abigail Lobisch died in the care of an unlicensed babysitter in February. ...
5 years and 13 delays: Mother of infant who died in babysitter’s care desperately awaits trial’s start

Latest News

In a press conference Friday, HPD Chief Joe Logan said ensuring safety on the roads and...
Road safety, curbing illegal fireworks among top priorities for New Year's, HPD chief says
HPD Chief Joe Logan pledged heavy police presence on New Year’s Eve on Oahu roads — and said...
Police chief: Focus on New Year’s Eve will be DUI enforcement, keeping freeway clear
Beachgoers said a woman climbed on te back of a baby humpback whale trying to beach itself on...
Video appears to show woman trying to ride distressed baby whale
Seven-month-old Abigail Lobisch died in the care of an unlicensed babysitter in February. ...
5 years and 13 delays: Mother of infant who died in babysitter’s care desperately awaits trial’s start