Scouts share Japanese New Year tradition of Kadomatsu for 40 years

Kadomatsu is a traditional Japanese ornament used to decorate entryways of homes or businesses at the start of the new year
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 10:39 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - You may have seen some beautiful arrangements made of pine (sho), bamboo (chiku) and plum (bai) outside of homes. They’re called Kadomatsu -- a traditional Japanese ornament used to decorate entryways of homes or businesses at the start of the new year.

Cole Watanabe, 12, a student at Punahou, and Bianca Nishibata, 11, a student at Moanalua, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the process of making Kadomatsu. They are among dozens of scout members of BSA Troop 201 who have been making Kadomatsu as a fundraiser for more than 40 years. The troop is based out of Nuuanu Congregational Church.

The troop produces over 1,000 Kadomatsu every year. This year, volunteers filled more than 1,300 orders before Christmas.

The Kadomatsu’s three elements are plants that thrive even during severe winter months. The Kadomatsu is believed to bring strength, flexibility, and long life.

The Kadomatsu fundraiser helps to support Troop 201, which has been in existence for 60 years and focuses on building character, citizenship, and personal fitness by instilling values outlined in the scout oath and scout law.

A Troop 201 parent says the boys and girls of Troop 201 gain lifelong skills by serving the community through projects such as clearing invasive plants, delivering meals to families in need, recycling, and much more.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

