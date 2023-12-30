Neighbors in gated community sue property owner over plan to house wildfire survivors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On Alfy Basurto’s Puunoa Estates property in Lahaina, there are two tiny homes destroyed not by the fire on Aug. 8 but by high winds.

“They were picked up into the air 20 to 30 feet, and they were slammed back on to the ground. Then walls were ripped off and it was just terrible,” said Basurto.

Basurto lost his own home in the Lahaina fire in a different part of town.

But at Puunoa Estates, an upscale gated community, he’s hoping to house other wildfire survivors for free through his nonprofit — Rebuild Maui 808.

“That’s the idea. People want to get out of the hotels and they want to have something that resembles life again,” said Basurto.

“We could have them set up within 48 hours,” he added.

He has one mobile home and wants to bring a total of 12 to the property. His new mobile home has a kitchen, master bedroom, bathroom, bunk beds and it’s off the grid from power, water and sewer.

But his plan has hit a big snag.

The Puunoa Homeowners Association filed a lawsuit a month after the Lahaina disaster accusing Basurto of illegal grading, grubbing and construction work to “market and sell tiny homes.”

“Defendants’ other illegal and/or unpermitted and/or impermissible activities on the subject property and in connection with the subject property have caused severe impacts,” said the lawsuit.

Basurto says he never did construction work and performed light grading to flatten the land for the tiny homes. He calls the lawsuit a slap in the face to families who lost everything.

He also said there’s a misconception about mobile homes.

“Trailer homes have have held a really negative connotation like it’s for the poor,” said Basurto.

Basurto hopes to get emergency permit approvals from the county and move families in as soon as possible — whether his neighbors like it or not.

