MPD cracking down on illegal fireworks more than ever in wake of deadly fire

They are asking the community to be more mindful and respectful – especially this year.
A task force has been set up dedicated to cracking down on those setting off illegal fireworks.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:48 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police say they are cracking down on illegal fireworks more than ever before.

They are also encouraging community members to be more mindful and respectful – especially this year.

“Fireworks are known to cause fires if they’re set off in dangerous areas, and we simply just don’t want to have that happen again. It’s a danger every year, but I think especially this year after what’s happened to Maui,” said MPD Chief of Staff Sgt. Mike Crowe.

Sgt. Mike Crowe is talking about being respectful to people like Shannon I’i.

She, along with many of her friends and family members, lost their homes in the August fires.

“I think the biggest thing right now is just surviving. Trying to get by, day by day, trying to be normal even when things aren’t really normal is hard,” I’i said.

I’i was able to escape from the inferno. She managed to get to Kaanapali where she watched her beloved hometown go up in flames.

She said they heard several explosions throughout the entire night.

She is asking her fellow community members to be more mindful of those still suffering this year.

“I jump every time I hear a boom. Whereas before, I used to get excited, like, ‘Oh!’ I love to see the colors and the lights. But a spark is just, it’s triggering,” said I’i.

Crowe said that is exactly why MPD is cracking down on people who are lighting illegal fireworks more than ever.

Even a special task force has been set up. They are working around the clock in plain clothes and unmarked cars and working off tips.

MPD also has a dedicated tip line this year: (808) 244-6392.

“They can give us the areas or even specific addresses. Or if they know the names of the people, and we can take over an investigation and saturate certain areas where we’re getting multiple complaints from,” Crowe said.

Fines are punishable of up to $2,000.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $1,500.

To help I’i and her ohana, click here.

