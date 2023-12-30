Lawmaker tapped to address Hawaii’s homeless crisis inspired by brother’s struggle

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kalihi state representative John Mizuno will step down from the legislature next week to become Governor Josh Green’s new point man on homelessness.

Mizuno talked to HNN about his priorities -- and how having a loved one who lived on the streets inspires his work.

Over his 30-plus years in public service, John Mizuno has been a champion for Hawaii’s vulnerable -- from keiki to kupuna to the houseless.

As he transitions from lawmaker to Gov Green’s administration, he says he wants to fast track projects that often get bogged down in bureaucratic red tape.

“We need to open up kauhales, and show that we’re helping the homeless and show that we can leverage federal monies to reduce state taxpayer money,” he said.

That includes tapping into more funding from the federal food stamp program known as SNAP and using Medicaid funds to get homeless in need of health care off the streets and into stable settings for treatment and rehabilitation.

He has his work cut out for him -- Hawaii has some of the highest rates of chronic homelessness and unsheltered youth in the country.

And he’s counting on connections to grease the wheels.

“I am hopeful that the friendships, the relationships that I’ve made at the legislature will continue. I still look at the people as my extended family,” he said.

“The state needs to work with the county a lot better. We need to work better with the legislature. We need to communicate and work with the nonprofits and the businesses. And the homeless coordinator needs to be a partner with the police, law enforcement, the sheriffs,” he said.

“We can’t be divisive, and be standoffish. It’s not about that. It’s not about who gets the credit. It’s about working together in a team.”

Easier said than done -- but Mizuno says he’s up for the challenge -- having helped his own brother battle drug addiction, mental illness and periods of houselessness.

“It was, unfortunately, a vicious cycle that I would see happening. So I’m very realistic. We can’t save everyone I get that. But we need to try,” he said.

In November 2017 -- Mizuno was at Queen’s Hospital for a lawmaker briefing on reducing ER visits by homeless -- when his younger brother Dean, still struggling to recover, was rushed into the ER -- he had slipped and hit his head on cement.

“What are the chances that I get to be by his bedside holding on to him cell phone in the other hand with my sister, saying that we love you?” Mizuno said about the fateful day.

“I was grateful that I had the opportunity to to hold my brother until he passed.”

Mizuno said that “defining moment” inspired him to keep fighting for all who are not only homeless -- but also those on the verge of it.

“I’m gonna have my brother in my heart and in all that I do. And the only way I can do justice for him is to fight the good fight.”

