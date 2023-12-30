From Kapalama to Calabasas: Kamehameha Schools grad pursues pop music success

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Moanalua native is a rising star on the music scene.

Francis Gora, now living in southern California, is one half of the duo Calabasas. For the last five years, they’ve been generating hits and making a name for themselves in the pop music scene.

For Gora, a Kamehameha Kapalama grad, music has always been his first love.

“I did Christmas concert every year,” Gora said. “I played in the orchestra at Kamehameha. My last two years, I was like the lead violin guy, but I was pretty heavily involved in the performances at school.”

After graduating in 2017, Gora attended Arizona’s Conservatory for Recording Arts and Sciences.

Through mutual friends, he found his eventual music co-star Jared Litmanovich.

‘We had a session one night and I guess the chemistry, it clicked and we felt like we balanced each other out in certain aspects,” Gora said.

Thus forming Calabasas and instantly they were firing on all cylinders.

In five years, they’ve performed in front of massive audiences, logged millions of listeners on Spotify, thousands of followers on Tiktok, and their work was also featured in the new film, “Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken.”

“It started when we started getting into rooms of like bigger artists and having sessions with like producers who’ve written, who have been Grammy nominated for the last 10 years,” Gora said.

“We were like oh wow this is crazy.”

Gora can sing a variety of styles and plays multiple instruments — versatility reflected in his musical inspirations.

“Michael Jackson is one, The Beatles are an influence,” Gora explained.

“I did listen to a lot of Kealii Reichel and in a weird way that kind of ties in just like his arrangements. But a lot of big inspiration is like my parents. my mom, she plays piano and she studied music her whole life and my dad, those people i guess inspire me.”

Next year, they plan to release a full-length album and perform at a number of music festivals.

At 24 years old, Gora’s ceiling is limitless.

“Everybody wants to win a Grammy and have platinum records, but I feel like being at a place where you’re happy with the music that you put out and having that live on for generations to come is I feel more meaningful to me than any awards in the future,” Gora said.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.