Jeremy Renner visits hospital nearly 1 year after snowplow accident: ‘I’m forever in your debt’

Jeremy Renner visited the hospital where he was treated following his near-fatal snowplow accident from earlier this year. (Source: KOLO)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:43 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (Gray News) - Jeremy Renner returned to the hospital to thank the medical team and first responders who helped save his life nearly a year ago.

Renner visited the Renown Regional Medical Center on Friday to show his gratitude on the near first anniversary of his snowplow accident.

“Paying my respects and celebrating love, life, and the blessings it brings us all,” Renner shared. “Thank you and this community for keeping me here. I’m forever in your debt.”

The 52-year-old actor thanked the doctors, nurses, and others who cared for him.

“This is a testament to the coordinated efforts of our crews and relationships with first responders to provide the proper care for patients,” said Jimmy Lao, a director at Renown Regional Medical Center.

The Associated Press reports that Renner was crushed by a 7-ton snowplow on New Year’s Day while trying to help free a relative’s car at his Nevada home. He said he broke numerous bones and suffered a collapsed lung and pierced liver in the accident.

In April, Renner was seen in Los Angeles with family and friends attending the premiere of his new series “Rennervations.”

