Honolulu police chief clears up confusion as new guns law are set to go into effect

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan said there’s a rumor going around that HPD is not accepting applications for firearm permits or licenses. He said that’s not true; this past week, 283 people applied.

Micah Williams of Kunia is one of those applicants in line at HPD’s main station on Friday, hoping to beat the New Year’s deadline.

“This is different times we live in now; it seems like it just makes sense to have one,” said Williams. “I mean, I followed their process, you know, I’m not trying to buy it off the streets.”

HPD said Williams and anyone else who applies before the first will be assisted in following the new rules, but some are confused.

“I’d like to clear up some of the misinformation about the new firearms law,” said Logan.

The police chief said the application process to acquire a gun is being extended from 14 to 40 days.

Applicants will now need to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Doctors, not HPD, will have to sign off.

“We do a short check with the mental health providers if the individual is of competent mind, and not a danger to society,” said Logan.

HPD also requires applicants to go through a training course with an instructor verified by the state or HPD.

“So, if they’ve taken the safety course, up to this point, and that is the safety course that they’ve taken,” said Logan. “It won’t be a new application process; they can go ahead and take this new safety course and then add that to their application.”

The chief said there are six instructors for those looking to buy a gun.

Andrew Namiki Roberts of the Hawaii Firearms Coalition said that’s not enough.

“Everybody that stands in line is going to need to have taken this class to be able to buy a handgun; it’s a ton of people,” said Roberts. “I mean, if you come down here at six o’clock on a morning, on a weekday, you’ll see people in line that have been here for an hour, two hours, three hours.”

Another issue is that while the state law starts on Jan. 1, the chief has to finalize HPD’s rules to align with the changes.

But the public hearing on those rules isn’t even happening until Jan. 9.

“This was supposed to go into effect on Jul. 1; we spoke to the legislators; we begged them to put in this six-month delay to give the legislator, the police departments, that opportunity to make the rules,” said Roberts. “And they didn’t until now, so now they’re rushing it through.”

“They’re just going and doing it willy-nilly; it’s creating a lot of confusion.”

All this comes after the U.S. Supreme Court broadened gun laws last year.

Since then, HPD said it’s approved more than 1,600 concealed-carry firearms.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.