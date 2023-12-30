HI Now Daily
Forecast: Brief return of trade wind conditions to end the week

Normal trade wind conditions are expected into Saturday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:15 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Drier conditions and moderate to breezy easterly trade winds are expected today and tomorrow. An approaching front will disrupt the trades Sunday for New Year’s Eve. The front will bring an increasing chance of rain and stronger winds on New Year’s Day on Monday. Breezy and wet conditions may linger into midweek.

First Alert: Light north winds are expected approaching midnight on Sunday night, so we have some air quality concerns because the winds may not be enough to blow away smoke from illegal fireworks. We’ll keep you posted.

The high surf warning has been downgraded and is now a high surf advisory for north and west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui and the north shores of Hawai’i Island through 6 p.m. Saturday. The north-northwest swell will transition from a more northeasterly direction, allowing waves to decline for west shores and increase for east shores, which could trigger a high surf advisory there.

Another large northwest swell is expected Saturday night into Sunday that will push waves back into at least high surf advisory territory. Surf along south shores will remain small through the week.

