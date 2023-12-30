HI Now Daily
AI disrupted 2023, while augmented reality is expected to boom in 2024

Ryan Ozawa is Emerging Tech Editor of Decrypt.co. Aloha!
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 11:06 AM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Artificial intelligence dominated the headlines in 2023 -- disrupting and transforming every industry. Tech expert Ryan Ozawa, Emerging Tech Editor of Decrypt.co, recaps this year’s notable tech stories and shared his outlook for 2024.

Ozawa said the biggest tech stories revolved around artificial intelligence and machine learning, augmented reality (Apple, Meta) as opposed to virtual reality, and the return to office and end of remote work.

Cryptocurrency also saw a “rebuilding year,” as layoffs at major companies Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Facebook parent Meta shook up the tech world.

As for 2024, Ozawa expects an “AI Overload,” excitement around Apple Vision Pro, Bitcoin Halving, the end of Twitter and a focus on elections.

